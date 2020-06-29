The Ventura Fire Department responds to brush fire

Santa Barbara- S County

Courtesy: Ventura City Fire Dept

VENTURA, Calif.- Around 6 Sunday night, the Ventura County Fire Communication Center received multiple calls of a brush fire in the area of Grant Park in Ventura.

The Fire department was able to attack the fire and kept the fire to half an acre. Any threats that were made to life and property were reduced immediately and fire crews achieved 100% extinguishment after approximately 90 minutes. No injuries to firefighters or people in the area were reported as a result of this incident.

The Ventura Fire Department wants to remind the everyone to have a safe 4th of July weekend and that California law requires that homeowners clear out flammable materials such as brush or vegetation from around their buildings to 100 feet to create a defensible space buffer.