Shelter in place briefly ordered near Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office called for residents to shelter in place near Hope Ranch but canceled the order after one minute Sunday afternoon.

The shelter in place order affected the 4600 blocks of Via Vistosa, Via Cayente, and Via Carretas and was instated around 1:36 p.m.

The order was lifted just a minute later at 1:37 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said the shelter in place was ordered while deputies searched for a suspect in the area.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested or located during the search.

Residents reported seeing a helicopter patrolling the area and deputies continued their search near homes.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

