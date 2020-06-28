Man arrested after shelter in place was briefly ordered near Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office called for residents to shelter in place near Hope Ranch but canceled the order after one minute Sunday afternoon.

The shelter in place order affected the 4600 blocks of Via Vistosa, Via Cayente, and Via Carretas and was instated around 1:36 p.m.

The order was lifted just a minute later at 1:37 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said the shelter in place was ordered while deputies searched for a suspect in the area.

Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 4500 block of Vieja Drive around 11:41 a.m. regarding a person who stole a handsaw and was acting bizarre.

Patrol officers, K-9 units and County Air Support immediately searched the area.

Zick said deputies found the handsaw around 12 p.m., but continued to search the area for the suspicious man. This was when the shelter in place was briefly instated.

After several sightings, deputies finally located the man near Llano and Cresta avenues where he was arrested.

Deputies identified the man as 27-year-old Rembert Greeson. He is being booked in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for burglary charges. His bail has not yet been set.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.