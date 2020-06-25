Local entrepreneurs swipe credit cards clean, in a good way, during pandemic

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Two men with entrepreneurial skills are making the rounds in Santa Barbara and Goleta, adding another layer of security for shoppers and businesses.

(Credit: SaniSwiper)

Brandon Crane, a graduate of UC Berkeley, and his partner, Joe Debruynkops, launched the SaniSwiper device two weeks ago. So far, they've installed the sanitizing equipment in half a dozen business locations, including Dave's Dogs and The Anderson's Restaurant and Bakery.

The two men attended Santa Barbara High School.

The motto behind their invention boasts that the standing device "stops the spread of germs and viruses for every transaction."

We'll introduce you to these passionate and energetic entrepreneurs in tonight's newscasts.

For more information, click the following link: https://saniswiper.com