Transition House receives $55,000 donation from canceled event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Transition House in Santa Barbara received $55,000 in donations from a canceled event last week.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Transition House Auxiliary's annual Mad Hatter luncheon was canceled. The luncheon was to hold 200 guests at the Rosewood Miramar.

Even though the event was canceled, sponsors continued to show their support by donating the money spent on the luncheon ticket towards the organization.

Kathleen Baushke, the director of Transition House says she appreciated the community efforts in helping the organization, "In a time when so many people and nonprofits are struggling this amazing effort by the Transition House Auxiliary really showed just how generous our community really can be."

Throughout the pandemic, the Transition House continue to be an emergency shelter to more than 60 people, all homeless families with children.

