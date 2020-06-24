“No Vacancy” signs make a comeback in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Hotels reopened to tourists in Santa Barbara County about two weeks ago and it is no longer uncommon to see neon signs flashing "No Vacancy," especially by the beach.

The Castillo Inn is sold out all week.

Castillo Inn Assistant Manager Eli Nania said, " It was pretty surprising just when business came away and just as surprising when it came back all of the sudden everybody was trying to get out of LA and we kind of got a ton of reservations all at once."

Downtown Santa Barbara executive director Robin Elander said no vacancy signs are a welcome site.

"We are so excited to be able to welcome visitors back to our downtown area to see all of the new and exciting developments, including outdoor dining, and our retailers opening back up. We are also excited to see that there are actually some no vacancy signs at hotels again.

She said they are following state and local guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID19.

"All of our businesses are practicing social distancing as well as safety guidelines so we invite people to come back and check things out and see what is happening here," said Elander.

Coming up tonight on FOX11 News at 10 p.m. and NewsChannel 3/12 at 11 p.m. we will hear from tourists who chose to vacation close to home.