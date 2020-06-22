Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Public Health reports two additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

Both of these individuals lived in Santa Maria and were both over 70 years old with underlying health conditions.

One death was related to the County Oaks Care Center. This brings the total to nine people dying from the nursing home outbreak.

On Monday, public health has confirmed 2,446 cases related to COVID-19. 990 of the cases are from the Lompoc Federal Prison. 1,456 are community cases and 1,956 have recovered.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer gave the following statement:

“We sympathize each day for the many people from our community who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Reopening businesses and public spaces safely requires every one of us to make physical distancing and wearing face coverings part of our everyday lives to prevent increases in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.” Henning Ansorg MD, Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer

Although most cases of COVID-19 exhibit mild or moderate symptoms, the department recommends additional measures to prevent exposure among vulnerable people, including social distancing, washing hands regularly and wearing masks.

