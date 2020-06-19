The Knox School of Santa Barbara celebrates 8th grade graduates

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Knox School of Santa Barbara gathered in-person with 8th graders and their families for their graduation earlier this month.

On June 5th, families, faculty, and staff present came together for a memorable event sending the students off to high school. Because of current restrictions, people in attendance practiced physical distancing during the event.

The school’s kindergarten class had a separate in-person gathering for their graduation, with the rest of the school joining remotely.

“Being a small school has always been one of our strengths,” said Dr. Angela Tanner, Founder & Director of The Knox School of Santa Barbara. “It has proved to be an even greater asset than we realized during the current crisis because it allowed our graduating class to come together and celebrate their accomplishments in a meaningful way.”

Most of this year’s graduates have been with The Knox School much of the seven years the school has been serving the community.

The school’s program allows students to study at a pace that follows their individual needs. That includes being grouped with both age peers and intellectual peers.

“Gifted children are commonly underserved, and their success in life requires that all of their unique needs be supported,” stated Dr. Tanner. “At our school, students learn that our differences should be both accepted and celebrated, and this helps the children build self-esteem. Our graduates are leaving the Knox nest as confident, motivated young teens who embrace learning and see the world with very inquisitive minds.”

The school’s alumni have moved on to local high schools including Anacapa School, Cate School, Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy, Laguna Blanca School, San Marcos AAPLE Academy, and Villanova Preparatory School.

The Knox School of Santa Barbara is a private school serving students in junior kindergarten through eighth grade in downtown Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit their website.