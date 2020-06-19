Firefighters rescue woman injured after falling from cliff near Ellwood Pier in Goleta

Santa Barbara- S County

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a call regarding a person who had fallen from a cliff in Goleta and was in need of a tactical rescue Friday evening.

The incident was called in around 5:43 p.m. near Ellwood Pier on the 7900 block of Hollister Avenue.

County firefighters responded along with an AMR ambulance.

Upon arriving at the cliff, crews discovered a middle-aged woman had fallen about 30 feet down from the cliff. She reportedly landed on the rocks near the waterline.

Firefighter paramedics were sent down the cliffside first using a rope system so that they could tend to the woman's injuries. The woman reportedly has an extremity injury that is in need of immediate care, paramedics began advanced life support care upon reaching her.

As of 6:35 p.m., firefighters are assembling a second rope system to use to carry the patient back up the cliffside so she can be transported to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. We will update as information becomes available.