Lompoc Unified School District plans to reopen schools with hybrid learning to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Santa Barbara- S County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc Unified School District creates plans for a hybrid learning model for the start of the new school year.

The District say students will be attending school on a modified schedule in order to allow for social distancing within the school.

The new plans will be the following:

Most elementary students will be on campus, for in-person learning two days a week; either Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday.

At the secondary level, students will attend Monday and Tuesday all day and Wednesday morning, or Wednesday afternoon, and all day Thursday and Friday.

Students will be divided into cohorts to lessen the number of students traveling on each bus.

In addition, the District will be sending out a survey to families who may prefer a fully virtual learning environment where students learn 100% at home.

The Distict has also pushed the school start date to August 31. Bree Valla, the District's Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, said this will allow the district to train their staff on the best way to ensure the safety of students and families.

The District will keep families informed on a regular basis about additional information about the district's plans and allow parents time to plan.

Lompoc Unified say they will continue to monitor the recommendations from CDC and Santa Barbara County Public Health for any changes to the reopening guidelines.