Goleta City Council discusses potential sales tax increase measure

GOLETA, Calif. -- The Goleta City Council voted 3 to 2 Tuesday night to direct city staff to put together a draft ordinance for a potential 1% sales tax increase.

On July 7, the city council will consider whether the draft ordinance should be placed on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot.

On May 5, research group Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates, Inc. presented polling that was conducted in February, which indicated there was support for the new sales tax.

A second round of polling was requested to see if opinions changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The city said results of the latest polling show increased support for the sales tax increase.