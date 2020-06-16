SB City Council discussing budget changes

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the coronavirus pandemic creating extra financial challenges, the Santa Barbara City Council discussed the 2021 fiscal year budget during a virtual meeting Monday night.

The City Council also heard from the public during the meeting, which stretched into the late-night hours.

Two motions were passed unanimously, one of which recommends that certain considerations are included in the new budget. Those considerations include: $1.115 million for redesigning the Santa Barbara Library plaza; $50,000 for the homelessness 'Point in Time Count;' finding funding for four positions related to social work, mental health and code enforcement; and working with the local African American community on a "path to a community center."

That motion also included an evaluation of how current resources are spent on the Santa Barbara Police Department. Several public comments encouraged defunding the police department or re-evaluating a previously-approved new police station.

The city is set to vote on the revised budget during a meeting next Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.