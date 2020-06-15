Highway 1 in Lompoc to close temporarily next week

Santa Barbara- S County

LOMPOC, Calif. - Drivers in the Lompoc area can expect delays next week due to a Caltrans project on Highway 1.

The full closure of Highway 1 at “A” Street will begin on Monday, June 22 at 8am and continue through Friday, June 26 at 5pm.

This will affect traffic in both directions and cars will need to detour between South Third Street and East Chestnut Avenue.

Drivers will be able to access all local businesses on each side of “A” Street and the north/south sides of Highway 1.

Caltrans wants to remind everyone about road safety through highway work zones and to move over and slow down when driving.

This project to improve the railroad crossing will be performed by Union Pacific Railroad, under permit from Caltrans.

For more information on this project or other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805) 549-3237 or click here.