SB Harbor Patrol rescues multiple people after boat overturns near Leadbetter Beach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol crews and City firefighters responded to a call of a boat that overturned off the shores of Leadbetter Beach Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said the call came in around 12:38 p.m.

The overturned vessel could be seen from Thousand Steps Beach in Santa Barbara.

Harbor Patrol sent two boats out to make contact with the victims and their boat.

Firefighters said multiple people were pulled out of the water. There were, fortunately, no injuries reported.

Harbor Patrol remained at the scene to help upright the boat. Crews described the vessel as a catamaran. While the cause of the overturn is not clear, firefighters speculate strong winds in the area caused the boat to flip over.

Firefighter resources were not needed at this point, so City Fire was able to clear the area.