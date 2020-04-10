Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation provides at-home egg hunt supplies

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department distributed at-home Easter egg hunt supplies to families through the school district meal program.

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, and the Santa Barbara Unified School District partnered together to help families celebrate Easter amidst coronavirus prevention orders.

Due to the yearly Easter egg hunt called Eggstravaganza being canceled, the supplies that were ordered for the event at the parks were packaged and given families during food distribution at local schools.

The Parks and Recreation Director gave the following statement about this alternate way in celebrating Easter:

“We wanted to find a safe way to get the Eggstravaganza eggs and candy out into the community. I’m proud that we were able to turn the Eggstravaganza events’ cancellations into something very positive that will brighten the weekend for many families during this difficult time.” Jill Zachary, Santa Barbara City Parks and Recreation Director

Parks and Recreation staff packed up 800 goody bags earlier this week.

On Friday, the bags were given out at Adams, Franklin, Monroe and Harding Elementary Schools.

The traditional Eggstravaganza bunny mascot made an appearance at Adams Elementary during the drive-by pick up time.

The mascot wore a cloth face mask and waved to students and parents from a safe distance to exemplify healthy social distancing orders.

