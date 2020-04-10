Local churches aim to reach a larger audience with online Easter services

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Good Friday and Easter Sunday services will be streamed online from churches across the country this weekend.

For Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara, this presents a unique challenge for everyone involved.

"It's going to be different this year,” Calvary pastor Tommy Schneider said. “I’m going to be at home praying for god to do a mighty work in people's hearts."

Shifting two typically massive church services to an online platform has been quite the task for Calvary’s staff.

“When we began to realize the uniqueness of this season and trial, everybody just stepped up at a high level,” Schneider said. “There definitely was a learning curve.”

“It’s been challenging but it’s been a lot of fun,” Calvary associate pastor Bret Shellabarger said. “We’ve had to be creative and think outside the box.”

While many churches have switched to online services, this has brought an unprecedented benefit to Calvary Chapel.

Schneider said his church has about 1,200 active members, but over 5,000 people have been tuning in for weekly digital services.

“We’ve seen thousands more actually checking in,” Schneider said. “Literally three to five times more than would actively be here on a Sunday morning.”

“Many people are going to invite friends and family members to join us online,” Shellabarger said. “They don’t have to come to a church, they can stay in their living room.”

Although families won’t be able to partake in the 23-year tradition at the Courthouse Sunken Garden, some are still looking forward to a different type of Easter Sunday.

“We’re going to miss the Sunken Garden service, that’s for certain,” Calvary member Daniel Carpenter said. “You have to make the best of the situation and with our great church behind this, it’s going to be an amazing service.”

During this difficult time, many people have been seeking solutions. With this in mind, watching a church service may help some answer their prayers.

“When things are crazy and upside down, we search for something,” Schneider concluded. “Those that will grab hold of god in this time, they’re going to find a piece that surpasses all understanding.”

Sunday’s hour-long Easter service will be streamed on Calvary Chapel's website and broadcast on KEYT at 10 a.m.