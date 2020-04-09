Healthcare workers receive free wine bottles from Santa Barbara Wine Country

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara Wine Country is recognizing local healthcare workers with free bottles of wine.

Over 50 vinters and winemakers from throughout the county have contributed toward the goal of donating 500 cases to doctors, nurses and other medical staff in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

Each bottle will come with a care package and thank you note for their efforts.

The following hospitals will receive wine donations and the list is expected to grow:

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

UCLA Health (multiple locations and clinics throughout Los Angeles)

St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo

Kaiser Permanente Orange County

Anaheim Medical Center

Mission Hospital Mission Viejo