Skip to Content
Santa Barbara- S County
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
today at 10:23 pm
Published 10:16 pm

Tow truck drivers honor health care workers with procession while taking extra precautions on the job

Jerome Zaragoza of Thomas Towing
Tracy Lehr / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Tow truck drivers offering roadside assistance are practicing social distancing.

Jerome Zaragoza of Thomas Towing in Goleta said no one can sit in the truck while being offered assistance.

People with Triple-A cards can air drop a photo of their card information and they don't need to sign any paperwork.

Drivers are doing everything they can to stay safe.

They are also honored the health care workers on the front lines.

Tow trucks lined up for a prayer and procession outside Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital on Wednesday night. Health care workers applauded the act of kindness.

After making some noise with their horns, they drove onto Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara and circled the block with their lights flashing.

Coronavirus / Health / Lifestyle / Money and Business / Safety

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of KCOY|KEYT|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply