Tow truck drivers honor health care workers with procession while taking extra precautions on the job

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Tow truck drivers offering roadside assistance are practicing social distancing.

Jerome Zaragoza of Thomas Towing in Goleta said no one can sit in the truck while being offered assistance.

People with Triple-A cards can air drop a photo of their card information and they don't need to sign any paperwork.

Drivers are doing everything they can to stay safe.

They are also honored the health care workers on the front lines.

Tow trucks lined up for a prayer and procession outside Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital on Wednesday night. Health care workers applauded the act of kindness.

After making some noise with their horns, they drove onto Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara and circled the block with their lights flashing.