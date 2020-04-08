Santa Barbara mom talks about challenges of homeschooling 5 kids

Skip to Content
Jenny Deakyne
Santa Barbara family homeschooling five kids

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- It's a full house of homeschooling for the Deakyne family.

Tim and Jenny Deakyne have six kids and five are now being homeschooled due to schools being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. They also have a toddler.

Marymount School has provided the kids laptops so that they can do virtual learning with their teachers. But Jenny Deakyne still has to set up all of their Zoom meetings, managing several sessions and passwords at a time.

Despite the challenges of getting the kids to focus on learning at home, the parents say that the family is bonding even more during this period of self-distancing.

