Santa Barbara- S County
Santa Barbara County Fire responds to hazardous spill in Lompoc

Lompoc Oil Spill
Santa Barbara County Fire Department

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a hazardous spill in Lompoc early Wednesday morning.

At around 4:38 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to an oil spill at the 3900 block of Rucker Road in Lompoc.

Officials say four barrels spilled in total with one barrel outside of containment.

The leak was stopped and firefighters are currently working on mitigation efforts.

Santa Barbara County Oil and Gas representatives are also on scene.

Julia Nguyen

