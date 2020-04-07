Supervisor recommends making the most of libraries during stay at home order

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Santa Barbara Supervisor Gregg Hart enjoys reading and hopes others will too during the stay at home order.

The son of a former library director wants to encourage others to use their library cards online.

Although libraries are closed, they offer audio and eBooks readers and listeners may download for free.

People who don't have library cards can sign up for cards by visiting blackgold.org.

"Our local libraries are working to make staying at home a little more uplifting and entertaining," said Hart.

