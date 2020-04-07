City of Lompoc will enforce public health orders on local businesses

Santa Barbara- S County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The City of Lompoc will issue citations to businesses that do not follow County Public Health orders starting April 5.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a health officer order that will provide clarity for businesses in the County regarding the governor's stay at home order.

The order will run through May 4 unless extended by health officials.

Violation of the health officer order may count as a misdemeanor crime and violators may be fined up to $1,000.

The City urges residents to report any Lompoc businesses suspected of violating an order to the Lompoc Police Department.

Residents can report the violation by using an online citizen concern form.

Some of the orders include food facilities being to go only, food consumption being outside of the restaurant and RV's being certified to be able to stay in an RV park.

For the full health order, click here.