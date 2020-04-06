Santa Barbara police asking public to help find at-risk missing man

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding an at-risk missing man.

Police are looking for Ronald Taylor, 57, from Santa Barbara. He was last seen Monday.

He is described to be 5-foot-3, 195 pounds, with blondish gray hair, blue eyes. He wears glasses and might currently have facial hair.

Taylor left his home on the 1700 block of Grand Avenue in Santa Barbara on Monday.

Taylor suffers from several medical issues and may not be taking his medication.

Police say Taylor does not drive any vehicles and has not left the house since the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are no known locations Taylor frequents.

Police urge anyone who may have found or seen Taylor to call 911.