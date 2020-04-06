Making homemade masks? Santa Barbara shop offers discount repairs on sewing machines

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Many local residents are now sewing their own face masks at home to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Others are also stepping up and making masks in larger quantities to help with shortages at local healthcare facilities.

Pop’s Shoe Repair in Santa Barbara is offering a discount on sewing machine repairs for any person wanting to sew face masks.

If you or someone you know needs a tune up or repair on a sewing machine, the company encourages you to contact them. Store hours have been adjusted, so please call ahead.

Pop’s One Stop Repair Shop in Camarillo is also offering to repair sewing machines their Camarillo location. Pop’s is offering free pick-up and delivery in Ventura County.

Currently, there is no pick-up but delivery is available for Santa Barbara.

Pop's Shoe Repair is located at 127 West Canon Perdido Street, Suite C in Santa Barbara. Contact them via phone at 805-843-7483 or on their website.

Walt Stallings has owned Pop’s One Stop Repair Shop in Camarillo since 1972. For more information, click here.