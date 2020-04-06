Friends throw baby shower via physical distancing caravan

Santa Barbara- S County

Ali Gehlen and Graeme Lee-Wingate wave to friends showering the expectant couple from their passing cars. (Photo: Beth Farnsworth)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A group of more than a dozen friends weren't going to the let the COVID-19 pandemic and physical/social distancing keep them from throwing a baby shower for their friends Ali Gehlen and Graeme Lee-Wingate.

They canceled their scheduled taco-themed celebration, abided by state and local rules and, organized a drive-by social distancing baby shower.

Friends lined up in a caravan to celebrate expectant couple. (Photo: Beth Farnsworth)

"We can drive by her house and give them our love and support from a safe distance and drop off if we have any gifts, things for them at the curb," said Katie Allan, event organizer. "Graeme can clean them off before bringing them in the house."

16 family groups lined up around the corner in cars, SUV's and on bikes before caravaning into a westside neighborhood to celebrate the soon-to-be new parents.

One woman jumped through her sunroof and shouted, "We love you Ali and Graeme!"

Signs replaced cards at this baby shower. (Photo: Beth Farnsworth)

The expectant couple stood on their front porch waving and hooting to their friends as they passed by.

"We have the best friends," Graeme said, with awe.

"Well they told me to get out of my bikini so we knew something was up!" Ali said, as Graeme laughed beside her.

"It's usually such an exciting time cause someone's having a baby," Katie said. "We just want them to feel the love from us."

Katie Allan delivers a bassinet filled with homemade cookies. (Photo: Beth Farnsworth)

A bassinet filled with cookies and other gifts were dropped off curbside and wiped down.

The couple is expecting their first bundle of joy May 10. We wish them all the happiness and lots of sleep!