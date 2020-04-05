7 first responders in Santa Barbara County test positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Police Department reported one officer who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. This made a total of seven Santa Barbara County first responders between police, Sheriff’s Office and both fire departments who have contracted the virus. Six of those cases are employees of the Sheriff’s Office including four Sheriff's Deputies, one Custody Deputy and one professional staff member.

During this health emergency, SBPD is taking extra measures to not let COVID-19 interfere with their response times.

SBPD spokesperson Anthony Wagner said, “Through all of this, the Santa Barbara Police Department has been able to achieve a full-force strength for our patrol staff.”

On April 2, SBPD announced they had one of three officers test positive for COVID-19.

“We had two other cases of officers that required testing," said Wagner. "And both of those officers were tested negative. No one at the fire department has required testing thus far.”

Wagner said the officer who tested positive felt symptoms on March 12 and has since been in self-isolation outside Santa Barbara County.

To ensure public safety, Santa Barbara officers will wear protective equipment and masks when responding to calls. They are also wearing long sleeves to minimize exposed skin and are having their temperatures taken every time they start their shift.

“At the end of the day, we all have families," said Wagner. "And we’re all going home to our families. And we want to make sure that we are doing everything possible to protect each officer so that they don’t transmit the disease to someone else.”

For the police, Wagner said it’s important to keep their officers safe, to keep up enforcement and to minimize the spread of the virus.