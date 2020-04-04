Skip to Content
Santa Barbara- S County
By
Published 12:56 pm

Isla Vista beaches closed for Deltopia 2020

IV beaches closed April 4 + 5
Scott Sheahen / KEYT
Deputies checking closed beaches
Scott Sheahen / KEYT
Isla Vista beach closed
Scott Sheahen / KEYT

ISLA VISTA, Calif. -- The party of the year is put on hold for UC Santa Barbara students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Law enforcement is patrolling Isla Vista streets to remind students and residents to self-isolate, maintain social distance and stay off closed beaches.

In addition, signs are posted at beaches saying "Beach closed April 4 + 5".

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies said that, so far, they are seeing students and residents complying with the closures.

Scott Sheahen

Scott Sheahen is a reporter at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

