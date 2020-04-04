Isla Vista beaches closed for Deltopia 2020

Santa Barbara- S County

ISLA VISTA, Calif. -- The party of the year is put on hold for UC Santa Barbara students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Law enforcement is patrolling Isla Vista streets to remind students and residents to self-isolate, maintain social distance and stay off closed beaches.

In addition, signs are posted at beaches saying "Beach closed April 4 + 5".

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies said that, so far, they are seeing students and residents complying with the closures.