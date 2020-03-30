Santa Barbara couple on their way home from Perú following quarantine

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Michelle Cook and her husband Mark Kraus are on the way home to Santa Barbara after a two week quarantine in Perú, where they had home to visit Matchu-Picchu.

The decided to travel to Perú to celebrate her birthday after governments issued travel warnings in other countries.

A travel agent called early one morning and told them to leave as soon as possible, but they couldn't find a flight out. That is when they were taken to a nice hotel and ordered to stay there with other Americans. Many were scared and frustrated. They tried to get the U.S Embassy to help.

They made friends and flew with many of them to Miami where they will stay the night before flying into Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.

Cook, a realtor, said their final flight was just $21.

She calls what happened one of the most incredible experiences of her life.

They know they are lucky. One women with diabetes had to seek medical care to fly, others are still waiting for planes, and people with COVID19 exposure must stay another 30 days.

Cook, said one thing is for certain, she wants to return to Perú and see the sights when this health emergency is over.