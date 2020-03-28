Volunteers make face shields to protect health care workers

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.

An effort is underway to make thousands of protective face shields for health care workers.

Santa Barbara Public Health staff and Medical Reserve Corp volunteers started making them as soon as they found out plastic face masks were in short supply.

Medical Reserve Corp Coordinator Ric Swanky Hovsepian shared video by Aydee Nunez.

"We have set up a little Santa's workshop and we have done about 600 of them this week, we have the raw materials to make another 2,000 for our health clinics here at the public health and our public health care partners," said Hovsepian.

They tried 3d printing first, but found it too slow, and too expensive.

Hovsepian said the ones they are making aren't "too shabby" and work well.