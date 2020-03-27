To-go cocktails help local businesses remain alive

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — If there was ever a time for a cocktail, this might be it.

To-go cocktails are now legal in California according to the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

This new rule has allowed many restaurants — including Shoreline Beach Cafe — to remain alive through these uncertain times.

“To transition into doing cocktails is a little different,” Shoreline Beach Cafe owner Steve Marsh said. “You do it when you walk down a street in New Orleans but not in California.”

This new rule has some customers excited.

“It’s really great to see our local businesses figuring it out,” Santa Barbara resident Kimberly Anderson Flores said. “We are getting fat and happy while we’re doing it.”

Last week, Marsh was forced layoff 48 of his 56 employees because of the statewide stay-at-home order.

“We’re doing about ten percent of normal business including liquor, beer and wine,” Marsh said. “It’s quite a shutdown.”

He’s offering 25% off of to-go drinks and is even throwing in a roll of toilet paper with purchases of $10 or more.

“The first two days we got rid of 100 rolls of toilet paper,” Marsh said. “All we asked was to spend $10 or more and people went crazy.”

Before picking up these drinks, California Highway Patrol advises people to remain mindful of how they’re transporting alcoholic beverages.

“The law is if there is anything that is opened or not sealed completely, it can’t be in the passenger compartment area of your vehicle,” CHP public information officer Shannan Sams said.

Although it’s important to remain safe and responsible with these to-go cocktails, they have given those who indulge something to look forward to.

“It’s important that people get out of their house with a smile on their face,” Marsh said. “When they come in here, they can get a cocktail to-go.”

“Our whole social life in Santa Barbara is eating out,” Anderson Flores concluded. “I want to support my local restaurants.”