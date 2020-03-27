City of Santa Barbara offers help to ease utility bill burden

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - All systems are running when it comes to city utilities during the pandemic in Santa Barbara and clean water is flowing. However, that might not be the case when it comes to people's cash-flow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Water, wastewater and trash costs can add up during a financial crisis. (Photo: KEYT)

"We're really sensitive that people are going to be going through some economic hardships here," said Joshua Haggmark, Water Resource Manager for the City of Santa Barbara. "We are here as a partner."

Many residents' jobs and paychecks are on hold during the health crisis, putting people in a financial position where they're unable to pay for water, wastewater or sewer and, trash service.

The situation is a growing priority for Haggmark's colleagues and staff. They are urging city residents to call utility billing as soon as possible.

The City of Santa Barbara is willing to work with residents struggling to pay their utility bill during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: KEYT)

"We'd like to work with customers if they're having difficulty paying their bill," said Theresa Lancy, Water Distribution Supervisor. "We are anticipating that there's going to be an increased demand for that kind of payment arrangement and bill reduction services."

"Maybe there's things we can do to help you reduce your utility bill and maybe there's potentially some repayment programs we can work out with you but, you need to call us, otherwise we can't help," Haggmark said.

For more information and possible payment options to the City of Santa Barbara click the following link: https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/