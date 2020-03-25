SBCC cancels commencement

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA Calif. - Santa Barbara City College has canceled their May commencement ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was announced in a letter from the college's President, Dr. Utpal K. Goswami.

"It saddens me very deeply to share that a decision has been made not to hold an in-person Commencement this May," the letter reads.

The decision as made at the recommendation of of California Community Colleges State Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley.

"State Chancellor Oakley has advised Community Colleges to cancel or postpone in-person commencement activities. Like you, I was looking forward to celebrating this important milestone in person. We know that celebrating your achievements is deeply important," Goswami's letter said.

Goswami said there will be a virtual commencement held on the day of the planned in-person event. That event will be held on May 8.

More information on that event will be released as the plans become finalized.

