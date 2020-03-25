Santa Barbara County firefighters under quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department are under quarantine after a possible exposure to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department engine company responded to a call of a woman having a medical emergency.

Firefighters and paramedics responded and the woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, while at the hospital, the woman’s began to show possible symptoms of COVID-19.

All of the first responders were immediately put into quarantine and the woman has been tested for COVID-19. Those test results are pending but should be available within 48 hours. If the tests come back positive, each first responder will be tested.

The gear the firefighters used have already been decontaminated per normal department protocol, but additional measures were taken to make sure the equipment was deep cleaned.

The affected firefighters will remain under quarantine until results of the tests are returned.

There are now 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County