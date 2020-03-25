Santa Barbara County adopts Urgency Ordinance to prevent evictions

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

This applies to residential tenants who live in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County during this local emergency period.

The Urgency Ordinance prohibits and suspends evictions from loss of income or substantial medical expenses related to COVID-19 until May 31 or until the Santa Barbara County local health emergency proclamation ends.

The Santa Barbara County Chair of the Board gave the following statement:

“The unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors in support of the Eviction Moratorium sends a strong message to the community that we are all in this together. This is a benefit to not only residents, but also to businesses struggling during this difficult time. Banning evictions is an extraordinary act to match the unparalleled nature of this pandemic.” Gregg Hart, Chair of the Board of Supervisors in Santa Barbara County

The Urgency Ordinance does not relieve a tenant’s obligations to pay rent or restrict a landlord’s ability to recover rent due in the future.

Federal, state and local assistance programs are also available to small business owners, employers, employees and residents.

Santa Barbara County is organizing the information that will be hosted on a website launching later this week to help the community recover from economic and emotional impacts associated with the pandemic.

To be updated on COVID-19, click here.