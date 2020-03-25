Mission Street Ice Cream & Yogurt featuring McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams serves up comfort food to go

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Ice cream may not seem like essential food, but comfort foods are popular during social distancing and the stay at home order.

Mission Street Ice Cream & Yogurt featuring McConnell's Fine Ice Creams in Santa Barbara is doing its part to fill the need.

They are also requiring customers to maintain social distancing.

Only a couple of customers are allowed in at a time, and if they call ahead the staff will deliver ice cream and yogurt to cars in the parking lot.

The business is also working with home delivery services.

Kim Luene is a dietician and said she craved a treat.

She had a toddler in the back seat and had the manager deliver her order to her side door window.

Manager Angela Ontiveros said they are cleaning up all the counters between customers, and they have stacked the chairs to prevent people from eating inside or out.

She said the line isn't out the door like it used to be but they have a steady stream of business.