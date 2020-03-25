DMV by appointment only

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is essential, but it is only open for appointments and there are no driving tests being done.

Some drivers learned that the hard way by showing up at the DMV in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

Only one door was open and one worker was outside to screen people entering.

Signs are posted about COVID-19.

The DMV recommends visiting dmv.ca.gov for online service.

On March 16, the DMV delayed renewals for expired driver license / identification cards and vehicle registration for 60 days.

Due to an abundance of callers, a recording asks drivers to wait until April 3, to call 1-800-777-0133 to make or change an appointment.