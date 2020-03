Santa Barbara- S County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The City of Lompoc is providing the public with an informational phone line about updates to COVID-19.

Community members will be able to call with any questions they may have related to services or resources that Lompoc will provide during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The number will be: 805-875-8071.

For more information on what the City of Lompoc is doing during this time, click here.