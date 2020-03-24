Skip to Content
CoastHills Credit Union Donates $25,000 to nonprofits during new Santa Maria headquarters grand opening

From left, Matt Chan, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society; Carolyn White CoastHills/Make-a-Wish Tri-Counties; Greg Eisen, Cabrillo High Aquarium; Kira Farrell, CASA of Santa Barbara County. (Check photo: center Paul Cook, CoastHills President/CEO.)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -  CoastHills Credit Union unveiled its new headquarters in Santa Maria this month with two days of events, including a major donation to some local nonprofit organizations.

CoastHills announced the donation of $25,000 to five local charities. Each nonprofit received $5,000, the company said.

A celebration event was held on March 12, which also included the dedication of the facility’s new military veteran commemoration wall.

The donation recipients were Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, Cabrillo High School Aquarium, Make-a-Wish Tri-Counties and Shadow’s Fund.  

“This was our way of offering a ‘thank you’ to the communities that have supported our growth through the years,” CoastHills president and CEO Paul Cook said. “This is one way that we can truly reinvest in just a few of these organizations doing great work on the Central Coast.”

Bryce Hanamoto

Bryce Hanamoto is a producer at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

