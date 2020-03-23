Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation take down volleyball nets to promote social distancing orders

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara City Parks and Recreation took down volleyball nets Monday morning to promote social distancing orders.

City workers took down the nets at East Beach after observing group gatherings at the volleyball courts throughout the weekend.

Parks and Recreation officials made the decision to take down the nets in order to promote social distancing and protect the public from potential spreading of COVID-19.

Parks and Recreation officials say they want to encourage people to exercise alone and follow Governor Newsom's orders during this time.