Community Health Centers asking for donations in the Central Coast

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Community Health Centers of the Central Coast is asking for donations to help underserved communities in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county.

They are asking for cash donations, respirators, N-95 masks and disinfectant wipes.

This is in response to seeing a spike in new patient visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHC is asking the public for cash donations in order to cover increasing operations costs along with necessary equipment for protecting healthcare workers and patients.

CHC clinics are located in both San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara County.

They say all cash or value-of-supply donations are tax deductible.

To donate, click here.