Man fatally struck by Amtrak train in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police responded to a call from a witness at 7:10 a.m. Sunday morning who said a pedestrian was struck by a train just north of Montecito Street.

The report said it was a southbound Amtrak.

Upon arrival, police found a man who had clearly died after being struck by the train.

Police said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

The SB County Coroners office is working to identify the victim.