PATH offering beds ahead of rainy weather

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- PATH will be offering shelter beds ahead of rainy weather.

PATH will be offering up to 50 beds on Sunday to March 23.

In order to comply with County and State Public Health guidelines, residents who come must do the following:

Sanitize hands prior to entry.

Receive the COVID-19 Screening Tool upon entry.

Limit their exit and entry to 2x per day unless leaving permanently.

Abide by PATH rules

Sleep 6 ft. apart and maintain a head-to-toe lying formation.

PATH will also be thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing each bed every morning.

Despite many events from PATH being canceled, the bed openings will continue as scheduled.

For more information on PATH, click here.