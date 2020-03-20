Look for the Helpers: Free flowers, social distance celebrating

Santa Barbara- S County

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Look for the helpers. Mister Rogers

Flowers for friends

Local flower growers are making the best of the situation that many businesses find themselves in.

The owner of Florabundance in Carpinteria says business has come to a halt because of the Coronavirus.

Orders have been cancelled because of all of the wedding and events that are no longer happening.

The company is now trying to find a way to give away all of the flowers that can no longer be shipped or sold, instead of letting them going to waste.

“We have a cooler full of flowers, that we are going to move out slowly into the community here," said Joost Bongaerts owner of Florabundance, Inc. "We are asking our event planners and local florists to come in pick up flowers and come up with a plan to distribute them for free to the community. To leave them somewhere at peoples doors with a note”

Florabundance is keeping a few staff on hand and says they can still ship flowers nationwide.

You can order flowers online at Fabulousflorals.com

A Birthday in Quarantine

How do we celebrate family birthdays during the pandemic?

Deanna Caballero and family celebrated Larry Urzua’s 65th birthday while still practicing social distancing.

Caballero says he is a huge family man and loves his 6 grandkids. So they wished him a Happy Birthday at a safe distance at his home.

Later, they all FaceTimed to see him blow out his candles and sing him happy birthday.

