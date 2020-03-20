Local church offers free food during COVID-19 orders

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- St. George Community Church will be offering emergency food relief on Sunday in Santa Barbara.

This program is in response to the shut down of businesses in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The food distribution will be on a first-come first served basis.

The free food bags will be distributed outside of the church from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The St. George Community Church is located at 1032 E. Mason St. in Santa Barbara.

St. George Community Church was established in 2019 by Ed St. George, local developer and philanthropist, as a gathering place for the community and to provide for the underserved.