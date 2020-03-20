Laid off workers frustrated with unemployment claims process

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Some local companies have laid off as much as 80 to 90 percent of their staff. Those workers who have had their hours cut or have been laid off are eligible for certain benefits. But they’re frustrated because they don’t know where to turn.

Isaac Lopez and Erika Drew both have been laid off from jobs. Lopez said, “Lot of guys got laid off with the company. I got the call today.” While Drew added, “The bars are shut down, so that takes out two of my incomes.”

Workers in Santa Barbara are seeing their hours get cut, or worse, they're getting laid off due to the coronavirus health emergency.

Placida Gonzalez was one of forty families that lost their income and went looking for help at Saint George’s Church Friday. She said she’s scared she won’t be able to pay her bills.

Drew was volunteering during Friday’s food distribution. She said her hours working in insurance and processing unemployment claims have been reduced. And she’s nervous about herself next month.

“I have enough to get through this month and that’s pretty much it," said Drew. "You know this is the position most people are in. This country generally works where about 80% of the population works paycheck to paycheck."

People looking to file for unemployment have been coming down to the Workforce Resource Center at 130 East Ortega to find locked doors. But the center has offered information including a phone number (805-568-1296) and a website (www.edd.ca.gov) they’re trying to drive people to. However, people are frustrated. They’d rather handle their claims in-person, than online.

“I didn’t get my paid family leave in on-time," said Lopez. "You know the whole two weeks, well she’s been born for a week. And now I just got laid off so now I’m wondering if I still qualify for that or you know. But yeah, I’ve got nobody to talk to. It’s frustrating. I’ve got to wait another week.”

Loree Levy, the Deputy Director for the California Employment Development Department, says the best way to apply is through their website. Look for their COVID-19 Resources link and it will guide someone through which benefits best suit their needs. Once someone applies it takes three weeks to process the claim.

As of Thursday Levy said 15 thousand more Californians have filed for unemployment in the last week, from 43,385 to 58,208. And they expect that number to jump higher when they get new numbers next Thursday, March 27th.

Levy said they're extremely busy with claims and the best way for someone to apply for unemployment benefits is on their website. And once a claim is submitted it will take three weeks to process.

"When it comes to getting a payment issued to you, we recommend you select the EDD debit card," said Levy. "Because once we get that first payment to you, we send it through the mail with your first payment loaded on it. It's very easy to get subsequent payments loaded directly onto the debit card rather than the person waiting for the check to come through the mail."

The Workforce Resource Center is currently closed for people trying to walk-in to file for unemployment claims. They suggest going through the EDD website. However, if you don't have access to the internet, they will allow you to make an in-person appointment at their office. That number is 805-568-1296.