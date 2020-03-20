Humane Society closes amid COVID-19 concerns

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Both the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Valley Humane Society locations will close due to COVID-19 directives on Friday.

This is in response to the shelter-at-home order made by Governor Newsom.

The locations will close from Friday to April 19.

They advise pet owners in need of booster vaccines to contact the locations nearby for more information.

The Santa Maria Valley location will be at 1687 W Stowell Rd, Santa Maria. The number to contact will be 805-349-3435 at extension 2.

The Santa Barbara location will be 5399 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara. The number to contact will be 805-964-4777 extension 281.

In the case of an emergency, they encourage locals to contact the nearest Santa Barbara County Animal Services office.

Since 1887, the Santa Barbara Humane Society has been serving Californians and the homeless pets in local communities.

