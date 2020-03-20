Animal Shelter Assistance Program holds drive-thru foster program

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP) will be holding a drive thru fostering program for shelter cats in Santa Barbara on Friday.

Due to "stay at home" orders, ASAP says animals in shelters during this time receive minimal care and attention.

In response to this, ASAP will be holding a foster drive-thru program for over 35 cats.

The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ASAP Shelter located at 5473 Overpass Road in Santa Barbara.

The nonprofit says dozens of local Santa Barbara residents will be driving thru and picking up a foster cat along with necessary supplies to take back and “shelter” in their homes.

The program will have scheduled times of pick up along with taking steps to perform social distancing.

ASAP Executive Director gave the following statement:

“This is an unprecedented situation, and it demands a creative response. We need to do everything we can to help the animals in our care, while protecting the health of our volunteers, staff, and the general public. This is the best solution for all involved. And it provides an opportunity for residents required to stay at home to have additional love and companionship in their lives during prolonged social distancing." Angela Walters Yates, ASAP Executive Director

ASAP is hoping to place almost all of its current shelter cats in foster homes.

ASAP says they will continue to accept new stray and homeless cats during this time. They are hoping for additional foster homes for these pets.

Anyone who is interested in fostering cats during this time can email can info@asapcats.org or call 805-683-3368.

For more information on ASAP, click here.