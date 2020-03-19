Goleta Beach to receive sediment from Thomas Fire watersheds

Santa Barbara- S County

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Works will be moving sediment deposits to Goleta Beach from the Thomas Fire burn zone in response to previous and future rainfall in the area.

“During recent storms, we have seen a substantial amount of material coming through the watersheds impacted by the Thomas Fire. If we don’t clear out the rocks and sediment, it leaves the surrounding areas vulnerable to increased runoff during future storms,” said Santa Barbara County Flood Control District Deputy Director Tom Fayram.

The sediment deposit will begin as soon as Friday, March 20, and will continue as needed until the facilities have been cleared. This operation will take place Monday through Friday.

Public Works said they have used upland disposal sites and other County property for debris management. However, those locations no longer have enough space for the project.

Santa Barbara County said they are doing everything they can to assure safety and public access at Goleta Beach.

The County said sediment nourishment has occurred at Goleta Beach since 1994 with desilting material from the Goleta Slough and other creeks and basins. Public Works has also conducted environmental monitoring at the beach since 2003.

Before and during sediment operations, the District collects sediment samples from the debris basins and ocean water. Santa Barbara County Public Health Department also monitors the ocean water at the deposit sites to ensure they meet water quality standards for recreation.

The County said beach nourishment operations have also protected Goleta Beach Park from further erosion by creating a wide shore near the location of the sediment deposit.

For more information about District programs, visit the Santa Barbara County flood control webpage here.