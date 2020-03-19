Franklin Elementary prepares teachers and students for classes online, for weeks

Santa Barbara- S County

Ms. Katie Booser hands an iPad to her third grade student, Daniel, preparing him for online classes during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Beth Farnsworth)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The staff at Franklin Elementary School on Santa Barbara's Westside is in overdrive this week, moving classes online.

Teachers started off Thursday morning gathering in front of their computer screens at home via Zoom for a crash-course in online development for their class lessons.

Teachers at Franklin Elementary School gather in front of their computers at home for an online class curriculum tutorial. (Photo: Casie Killgore)

Later in the day, students with a parent or relative stopped on campus during a designated time slot to pick up i-pads, and the student curriculum.

Principal Casie Killgore said the goal was to keep students and teachers away from school from here-on out.

"We're worried that if we go under some kind of citywide mandate not to leave the houses, that they'll have everything they need, definitely for the next 2 to 3 weeks," Killgore said.

Chairs sit atop desks at Franklin Elementary. (Photo: Beth Farnsworth)

A couple of students, who were a little shy, said they think working at home on their i-pads and doing virtual classwork online will be "fun." But, some of the them admit, they're missing their friends and classmates.