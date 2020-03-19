Central Coast health agencies partner together to host blood drive

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County hospitals partner with a non-profit to encourage community members to donate blood during blood drives.

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center partnered with Vitalant to host a blood drive from March 30 to April 1.

Amid the COVID-19 response, Vitalant is still urging groups to continue organizing blood drives unless local public health officials say otherwise.

Currently, blood drives at schools, churches, community groups and religious institutions have been canceled. Vitalant says these blood donation outlets represent more than 60 percent of the nation's blood supply. This makes it difficult to recruit donors and it affects Vitalant's blood supply.

The drives are scheduled on these following dates and locations:

Marian Regional Medical Center - March 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Outpatient Entrance parking lot at 1400 East Church Street in Santa Maria

French Hospital Medical Center - March 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1911 South Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital - April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Matthew Will Memorial Medical Center at 850 Fair Oaks Avenue in Arroyo Grande

Vitalant says though all types are needed, donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are important during this time.

The current O-negative blood supply sits at an approximate two-day supply which is half of the ideal quantity needed to support patients' needs.

They say the blood donation process takes 45 minutes and can save up to three lives.

Vitalant is one of the nation's oldest and largest nonprofit community blood service providers. They have been supplying comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care partners for patients in need across 40 states.

